Insider Selling: Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG) Insider Sells £7,025 in Stock

Big Technologies plc (LON:BIG – Get Rating) insider Daren John Morris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £7,025 ($8,887.90).

On Monday, May 30th, Daren John Morris acquired 15,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £42,300 ($53,517.21).

On Tuesday, May 10th, Daren John Morris acquired 30,000 shares of Big Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £72,900 ($92,231.78).

LON BIG opened at GBX 268 ($3.39) on Friday. Big Technologies plc has a 52 week low of GBX 188.21 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($4.87). The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £777.08 million and a PE ratio of 60.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.51.

Big Technologies Plc provides products and services to the remote and personal monitoring industry under the Buddi brand name in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Colombia. The company's criminal justice solution includes proprietary monitoring software combined with modular monitoring hardware used to track the location of tag wearers.

