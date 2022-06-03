Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,132.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ContextLogic stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.36. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s revenue was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

