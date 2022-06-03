Insider Selling: Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Sells $900,000.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $159.69.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

