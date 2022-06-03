Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) CAO Sells 1,905 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EOG stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.05. The company had a trading volume of 122,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after buying an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after buying an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

