Insider Selling: National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) EVP Sells $86,275.00 in Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Elliot Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 924.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 66,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

