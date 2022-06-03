Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $67.82. 3,578,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,661,515. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $602,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

