Insider Selling: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Sells $334,226.66 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 56,362 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $334,226.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,575.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $715.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,652,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Organogenesis by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 114,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Organogenesis by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 783,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Organogenesis by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

