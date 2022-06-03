Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PDCE opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

