Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $212,371.62 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30.

On Thursday, April 7th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $389,760.70.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.84. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

