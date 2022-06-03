Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells $10,230.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $10,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,188,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,844.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $10,285.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $9,432.50.

On Monday, May 23rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $9,212.50.

On Friday, May 20th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $9,212.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $9,377.50.

On Monday, May 16th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $9,762.50.

On Friday, May 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $9,817.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $9,680.00.

On Monday, May 9th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $10,505.00.

On Friday, May 6th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $10,780.00.

Reading International stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Reading International by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

RDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

