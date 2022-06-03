Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $3,060,883.56 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,883.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,831,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,880,642.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 160,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $3,526,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 131,673 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $2,812,535.28.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 124,352 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $2,403,724.16.

On Monday, May 16th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $930,191.64.

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94.

NYSE TALO opened at $22.86 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,112,000 after purchasing an additional 962,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

