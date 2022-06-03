Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSC Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Intel by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 6,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,457,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $229,566,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Intel by 847.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 522,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,893,000 after purchasing an additional 467,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. 479,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,644,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.