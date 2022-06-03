Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,387. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

