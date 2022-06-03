Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFS. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 116.9% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial Services (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.