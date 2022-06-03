International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.20 ($2.37) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 2.05 ($0.03) to GBX 2 ($0.03) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

ICAGY opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

