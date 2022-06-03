Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,271 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,551 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $85,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.84.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $426.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.