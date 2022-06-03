Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $9.99 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

