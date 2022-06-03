Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
