Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

