Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 96,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,270,134 shares.The stock last traded at $73.48 and had previously closed at $74.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

