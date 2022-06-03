Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 2.7% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 2.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $167.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,872. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day moving average is $168.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $153.08 and a 52 week high of $182.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

