Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE VTN opened at $11.34 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 93.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 166.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

