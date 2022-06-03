Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.29.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
