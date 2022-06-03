Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.83. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.