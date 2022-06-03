iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Raised by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

