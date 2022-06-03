iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,305 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 45,793 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $66.59. 9,580,532 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

