iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Position Reduced by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,454 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $52,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $64,785,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 394.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after buying an additional 400,364 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 426,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 297,524 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after buying an additional 158,785 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

