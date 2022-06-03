iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.1% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $35.35. 169,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,034. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

