iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 912,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,523 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $35,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,537,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 1,608,872 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,277,000. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth $16,684,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,939,000 after buying an additional 401,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,878,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

