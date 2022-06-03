iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $243.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $217.09 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

