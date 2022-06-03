iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.68 and last traded at C$18.56. Approximately 398,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 569,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.46.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.49.

