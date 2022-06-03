iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,889.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,231 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.79.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

