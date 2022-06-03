iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Cut by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. 30,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,299. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.