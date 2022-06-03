iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 725,434 shares.The stock last traded at $88.55 and had previously closed at $90.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $101.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYW. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after buying an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after buying an additional 234,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after buying an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

