Isiklar Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.82 Million (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $236,514.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

