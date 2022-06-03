Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Million

Analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will announce $3.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.43 million. Isoray reported sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $12.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.18 million to $13.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.55 million, with estimates ranging from $16.05 million to $19.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Isoray in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ISR remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 259,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,084. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.03. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

