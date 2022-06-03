Ispolink (ISP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.12 Million

Ispolink (ISP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Ispolink has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,541.80 or 1.00007991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001693 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

