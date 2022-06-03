Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total value of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

