Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock worth $14,415,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $88.65 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.89.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

