Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $28,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.28.

Airbnb stock opened at $121.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average is $157.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.74 and a one year high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

