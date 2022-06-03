Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $40,000 in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canaan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 160,010 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Canaan by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 652,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Canaan by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 675,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Canaan by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 898,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 494,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canaan stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.95.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

