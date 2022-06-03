Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.86. Jackson Financial posted earnings of $6.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jackson Financial will report full-year earnings of $19.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.65 to $19.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $21.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jackson Financial.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JXN stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jackson Financial (JXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.