Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.52. 452,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 538,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

