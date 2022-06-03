Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

NASDAQ JANX opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. Janux Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

