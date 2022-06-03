Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $206.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.67. 510,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,465. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.09. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,692 shares of company stock worth $4,417,642 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

