Jefferies Financial Group Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.64.
GDDY opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
