Jefferies Financial Group Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $100.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.64.

GDDY opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

