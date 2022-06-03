Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $20.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Lyft by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

