Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Jervois Global (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 1.10 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of 1.00.

Shares of JRVMF opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Jervois Global has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

Jervois Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

