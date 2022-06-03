Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $728.50

Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 728.50 ($9.22) and traded as low as GBX 710 ($8.98). Jet2 plc (DTG.L) shares last traded at GBX 728.50 ($9.22), with a volume of 311,914 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 728.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 728.50.
About Jet2 plc (DTG.L) (LON:DTG)
