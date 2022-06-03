JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $5.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.
JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
JOANN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,948. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
