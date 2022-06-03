JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) PT Lowered to $5.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

JOANN stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,948. The stock has a market cap of $261.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. JOANN has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014. 71.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

