John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. 56,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,435. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,901 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $285,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter worth $203,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

