Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

JCI stock opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

